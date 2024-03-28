A development consultancy business has established a new base in Lichfield city centre.

Pegasus Group has previously been based at Canwell for the last 20 years, but will see the new site at Central House on Queen Street will host up to 90 of the 420 staff employed at 14 offices across the UK.

The company said the move would “foster a more collaborative working environment” in the recently refurbished office space, as well as allowing for continued growth.

The offices will house the Pegasus Group’s services, environment, urban design and architecture teams.

Executive director Jeremy Peachey said:

“The combination of all the areas of expertise under one roof will allow the further development of a multi-disciplinary, consultancy approach for the benefit of staff and clients alike.” Jeremy Peachey

Sam Kerby, chief finance officer, added:

“Many of our employees are based in Lichfield and its surrounds – it’s a city we are proud to be a part of and we are already supporting a number of local initiatives. “Lichfield is a beautiful city, full of history and culture, the new location is going to support a step-change in our ever-growing business aspirations and we’re looking forward to embedding ourselves in the city, both personally and professionally.” Sam Kerby