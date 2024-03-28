A band featuring folk, jazz and electronic musicians will be performing as part of a gig series in Lichfield.

Remorae will play the In The Bellows session at Sandfields Pumping Station on 6th April.

Made up of musicians from the UK and France, the group has released three records and been featured on BBC radio.

They will be joined on the bill by Wildforms.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said the venue and band would be perfect companions:

“Against the station’s reverberant high ceilings and 1800s industrial architecture, we bring you two mesmerising acts from across the UK – Remorae, a spellbinding folk collective and Wildforms, who create music from nature. “Both will take you on a musical journey that transcends genre boundaries and celebrates the playful spirit of experimentation.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.