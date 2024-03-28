History will be brought to life when more than 200 historical re-enactors take part in a local festival.

The Abbots Bromley Living History Festival will take place in June and feature both photography and public days.

The event will feature more than ten different groups showcasing displays, demonstrations and battle recreations covering the likes of the Napoleonic era and the Vikings.

A spokesperson said:

“It will be a fantastic chance to enjoy a great day out and experience living history at its finest with a range of top-notch re-enactment groups in attendance. “The event will feature one of the largest living history displays in the UK this summer with several full-scale battles including live firing, authentic camps and civilian life. “There will also be a chance to meet some of the re-enactors and learn their individual stories – find out the different uniforms, weapons and flags on display and learn about civilian life.” Abbots Bromley Living History Festival spokesperson

The public event will take place at High Ash Farm from 10am on 23rd June and feature stalls and traditional tipples from sponsor Nidhoggr Mead.

The family-friendly festival is being organised by Chappers Photography following on from the success of the Battle of the Alamo event staged last year.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children. To book visit www.chappersphotography.co.uk. Photographers can also visit the website to book on to the non-public display day on 22nd June.