Lichfield will look to make Good Friday a great Friday when they travel to Leek.

The Myrtle Greens make the trip for the Staffordshire Senior Men’s Cup semi-final tomorrow (29th March).

A win would see the club celebrate another cup final after the women’s team booked a trip to Twickenham in the Papa Johns Intermediate Cup last weekend.

The men, meanwhile, go into the game on the back of a five match unbeaten run which has seen them climb to second in the league.

Kick-off at Leek tomorrow is at 1pm.