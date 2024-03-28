A man has been charged after a car was driven on the wrong side of the A5 in Lichfield.

Shane Thompson, aged 23, of no-fixed-abode, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

A 37-year-old man, from Lichfield, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and aggravated vehicle taking. He has since been released on conditional bail.

A 23-year-old woman, from Lichfield, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. She has been released on conditional police bail.

Thompson was also charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

It follows a previous incident in Tamworth on 27th January when a man was assaulted.

Thompson will appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (28th March).