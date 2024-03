A portrait of a Maori man by a renowned New Zealand artist has sold at auction in Lichfield for £1,800.

The work by Vera Cummings will return to the artist’s homeland after being won by an online bidder who fought off competition from Australia at the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale.

The 20cm by 15cm signed oil on canvas depicts a man with traditional Maori Ta Moko face tattoos wearing a hei-tiki pendant and, although undated, was probably painted in the 1930s or 1940s.