Students at a Lichfield secondary school have lent a hand – or paw – to help fundraise for a local dog rescue centre.

The Friary School youngsters from Darwin House took part in a number of activities to raise cash for Max and George Trust.

As well as raising money, students and staff also brought in food donations, treats and cheese.

A total of £1,150 was raised plus a further £450 worth of dog food.

Alex Britton, head of Darwin House, said:

“It was fantastic to welcome Lauren from the Max and George Trust – our students got the opportunity to listen to what this local charity provides and understand what they are raising vital funds for. “Students always go above and beyond during our house charity week and I am really proud of everyone for being so kind and generous. “It’s nice to know that we can make a difference, even if it’s just one small act of kindness at a time.” Alex Britton