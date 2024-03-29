A Burntwood business has been named as the best small construction company to work for in the UK.

Keon Homes, which specialises in affordable housing and Extra Care schemes, was ranked sixth overall in the Great Place to Work list for companies with under 50 employees.

The result means the construction firm has jumped 27 places from the previous year.

Richard Williams, managing director at Keon Homes, said:

“We were absolutely blown away by our progress – but now the challenge is to break into the top five. “What is especially pleasing is that this ranking is all about the views of our people, with our 51 employees answering 25 questions on what it is like to work at Keon. “A full 100% of people said we were a great place to work, and this reinforces the culture we have been trying to instil across the business since we launched in 2018.” Richard Williams

Keon Homes has enjoyed a successful start to 2024, with the latest accolade following news that it has sealed a quartet of new land deals worth over £28million.

This includes sites in Coventry, Nuneaton and Wolverhampton that will see it build houses and apartments.

It has also agreed its first partnership with Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust, which will involve construction of 65 new homes, a sports pavilion and football pitches.

Richard added:

“Our growth has surpassed even our most ambitious projections and, in order to deliver on the new schemes secured, we have had to take on 14 new staff in the last eight months with more jobs in the pipeline. “While we may be involved in bricks and mortar, people will always be our biggest asset and we understand the importance investing in apprentices, graduates and giving all staff the opportunity to access training and personal development courses via the Tara Group Academy.” “We are also hugely passionate about the communities we operate in and regularly take part in staff challenges to support The Noel Sweeney Foundation. This is brilliant for team building and makes a real difference to lots of local charities every year.” Richard Williams