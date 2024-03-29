Chasetown will be hoping to find a remedy for their recent lapse in form as they head to Avro this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men have gone three games without registering a point and will be desperate to find a return to winning ways against 11th placed opposition.

The game will also be an emotional affair for the hosts as their manager Alex Frost and assistant manager Phil Edghill confirmed their decision in the midweek to step down from their roles at the club at the end of the season.

Avro sealed a 1-0 win over Trafford last time out to wrap up their latest victory.

Kick-off tomorrow (30th March) is at 3pm.