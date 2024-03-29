Youngsters are being invited to take part in a sunflower growing contest.

Potting sessions take place at Lichfield Cathedral from 10am to midday on 5th April and 2pm to 4pm on 6th April.

They will form part of a challenge to see who can grow the biggest sunflower, with prizes on offer for first, second and third place before the summer holidays.

Youngsters are also encouraged to write a story or draw a picture inspired by their green efforts.

Entries for sunflower heights and stories will close on 23rd August.