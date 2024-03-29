Staff at a Lichfield nursery are celebrating after achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating from inspectors.

The leadership at the Bright Horizons Springfields Day Nursery and Preschool was hailed as “passionate and inspiration” in the Ofsted report.

The inspectors opted to retain the rating the educational centre had been given last time they visited in 2019.

The report praised the learning environment on offer for youngsters, as well as highlighting the communication between staff and parents.

“The manager is a passionate and inspirational leader. She empowers staff to plan and lead the children’s learning within their rooms, while keeping meticulous oversight throughout the nursery. “If any weaknesses are identified, support plans are swiftly implemented so quick improvements are made. “The curriculum is ambitious and highly effective at ensuring all children gain the skills required for their eventual move to school. Children make outstanding progress. Support for children with special educational needsor disabilities is amazing. “Staff are in tune with every child and are dedicated to support children who may need extra help.” Ofsted report

A spokesperson for the nursery said:

“We are delighted to have received this fourth Outstanding Ofsted result in a row. “Our team have worked so hard to ensure that each child’s individual needs are consistently met, and we continue to nurture each child to ensure they can grow and develop their skills.” Bright Horizons Springfields Day Nursery and Preschool spokesperson