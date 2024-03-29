A former Emmerdale star will swap soap for Sinatra when he brings his show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Richard Shelton played Adam Forsythe in the ITV soap, but will take on the persona of the legendary crooner in Sinatra: Raw on 18th April.

The Wolverhampton-born star will bring to life the singer who defined an era.

A spokesperson said:

“Richard Shelton is internationally acclaimed as one of the world’s best interpreters of Frank Sinatra’s music.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.