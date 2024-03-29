The success of the women and girls teams at Lichfield RUFC has been hailed as “absolutely fantastic”.

Last weekend saw the city club book a Twickenham final date in May as the ladies side beat Liverpool St Helens in the semi-final of the Papa Johns Intermediate Trophy.

And there was more success in the junior age groups as the under 14s reached the final of the county cup with a resounding win over Tamworth.

It has been a season of rebuilding in the women and girls section – but also one of success with both senior teams sitting top of the table and both facing a final home league game on 7th April.

Molly Sanghera, head of the section at Lichfield RUFC, said:

“It is a great credit to the players, coaches and all volunteers that they have reached this point. “For the players, both junior and senior, to keep their focus and keep pushing for their goals has been absolutely fantastic this season. “I’m proud of each and every player, for always giving it 100% when they are training and playing – and this has shown this season with the results and the continued building of the girls section.” Molly Sanghera

Women and girls interested in taking up rugby can contact [email protected].