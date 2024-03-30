Chasetown ended their recent winless run with a 2-0 triumph at Avro.

The Scholars took the lead after eight minutes when an Oli Hayward corner was headed back across goal into the path of Joe Dunne who netted his first Scholars goal from inside the six yard box.

Avro thought they had equalised before half time, but the offside flag denied them.

Chasetown striker Danny Glover warmed the keeper’s gloves at the start of the second half with a strike from just outside the penalty area.

Avro were reduced to ten men in the 55th minute when Geffry Ebhote was adjudged to have caught Glover with an elbow.

The Scholars striker picked himself up after treatment – and then added a deserved second in the 70th minute when he held off the home defence and eventually fired a left foot shot beyond Grant Shenton.

The hosts rarely threatened as Chasetown picked up their first clean sheet since early February.