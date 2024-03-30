Two first half goals at AFC Wulfrunians were enough to keep Lichfield City on top of the table.

Jack Edwards and Dan Lomas found the net as Ivor Green’s men kept themselves above Congleton Town on goal difference.

The first effort of note on goal went to the hosts, but James Beeson was on hand to keep out a cross-cum-shot.

At the other end, Edwards sent one strike over the top and saw another blocked by a defender.

But the City man wouldn’t be denied at the third time of asking as Lomas’ ball gave Edwards the chance to beat the defender and slot past home keeper Joe Williams.

He almost doubled his tally shortly afterwards, but saw a free-kick pushed away.

The next free kick within range of the Wulfrunians goal saw Lomas step up and he made no mistake by curling one into the top corner from 25 yards out to make it 2-0.

The second half saw Lomas go close with a header just wide, while Edwards was denied by a save.

The home side almost got a foothold back in the game when a header hit the upright and a grateful Beeson dropped on the loose ball.

The City stopper also had to be alert to save at full stretch as the hosts sought to salvage something from the game.

But Lichfield held firm to keep themselves top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.