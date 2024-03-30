Funding will help boost creative and volunteering opportunities in the arts, a community organisation has said.

Lichfield Arts has secured funding of more than £79,000 from Lichfield Arts for the next three years.

The money will be spent on boosting volunteering and participation opportunities across the area in a two part project which will aim to engage communities the organisation does not currently reach.

Phil Beale, chair of Lichfield Arts said:

“We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding as we celebrate our 50th year. “We’re keen to get to work doing more to bring the arts to many more people across Lichfield District.” Phil Beale

Lichfield Arts puts on live events at the Lichfield Guildhall along with a range of festivals and showcase sessions.