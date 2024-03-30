A dramatic finale saw Lichfield miss out on a place in the county cup final.

A last minute penalty by Will Midwinter proved to be decisive as the Myrtle Greens suffered heartbreak in the dying moments.

The opening stages saw Lichfield in defensive mode, but they were breached on eight minutes when Sam Brereton crossed.

In a game of fine margins, Lichfield did not miss many opportunities to score. In the early period, Ben Ashmore made a big break from half way, but support was too slow and the chance went and Kai Lucas-Dumolo hit the post with a 40 metre penalty shot.

The visitors eventually opened their account on 20 minutes when Jack Fielding broke off the back of a maul and beat the Leek defence with his quick feet. Lucas-Dumolo converted to make the game all square – but could not add to Owen Boxall’s well taken try.

Leek retook the lead ten minutes before the break through Joe Byrne.

Disappointing

The game remained very even as Lichfield even saw off Boxall’s yellow card without conceding.

This determined spell meant that t was all the more disappointing for the city side when Kin Critchlow scored after 50 minutes.

A long range kick from Lucas-Dumolo brought it back to within one score – and this was quickly added to by a Cal Turner try.

The missed conversion left Leek in front, but not for long as Lucas-Dumolo kicked another penalty.

It became tit for tat as both sides kicked penalties, but with ten minutes to go Leek threw everything at Lichfield with Byrne finding a good touch five metres out – and it was he who tested the fringe defences once more to secure a penalty for his side.

Midwinter continued his impressive kicking form to secure the victory and a place for the hosts in the final against Burton next month.