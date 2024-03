Members of Lichfield Camera Club narrowly missed out on top spot in their latest competition.

Judged by David Graham, the contest saw the city photographers score 350 points – six less than winners Tamworth Photographic Club.

Trinity Photography Group from Sutton Coldfield finished third.

Click below to see some of the images submitted by Lichfield Camera Club:

Jodrell Bank by Moonlight by Steve Stamford
Magpie Mine by Anne Anderson
Parasitic Wasp by Darron Matthews
Poppies by Sandra Morgan
View to Castle Crag by Darron Matthews
Blea Tarn by Joe Anderson
Warm Up by Steve Clifford

For more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.