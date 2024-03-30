Lichfield City will aim to take a step closer to the title as they head to AFC Wulfrunians this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men climbed to first place in the Midland Football League Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Tividale last time out.

Despite being tied on points with Congleton Town, Lichfield’s superior goal difference keeps them in the pole position.

Their hosts this afternoon (30th March) will pose a tough test of their credentials though – Wulfrunians held City’s title rivals to a goalless draw in their last home league encounter as part of a run that has yielded eight points from their previous five games.

But three more points on the road for Lichfield would see them take a giant leap towards a league title and promotion to step four football ahead of the visit of in-form Dudley Town to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium on Monday.

City will also be hoping that their latest recruits Demetri Brown and Callum Griffin can continue to impress as they head into the final five games of the campaign.