A Lichfield pub has welcomed its first customers after reopening under new owners – and with a new name.

The Quill and Scholar has launched on Tamworth Street after the site had stood empty following the closure of The Crown.

A multi-million pound refurbishment was carried out by new owners, Heartwood Collection.

The project means the venue now features a separate bar and dining room as well as a heated rear terrace.

Design features include a wood-burning fire, snugs and tiling, while a large sklylight to the rear has created another additional space.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said:

“We are really proud of The Quill and Scholar. “It was important to us to recognise Lichfield’s history in both the name and the design. “We have been looking for the right pub space in the city over the past few years and are delighted we found this one. “We have made a significant investment at The Quill and Scholar and hope it will become a hub of the community for locals as well as visitors to the city. “Our fantastic team cannot wait to get going with it.” Richard Ferrier

Visitors will be able to enjoy seasonal food menus and curated wine list alongside local cask ales, beers and cocktails, while a bespoke kids menu will also be in place.

Four-legged visitors will also be welcome in the bar and terrace space.

For more details visit www.quillandscholarlichfield.com.