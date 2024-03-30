Young performers will star in a production of Animal Farm at the Lichfield Garrick.

The show will be at the city theatre from 4th to 6th April.

A spokesperson said:

“The animals of Manor Farm struggle under their current owner, Mr Jones – so when their rebellion succeeds, they conquer and compose a future on the farm for all animals to be equal.

“Through their list of rules, they are sure they have secured freedom. However, throughout the farm spreads an unstable power balance, led by the pigs, leaving the other animals ensnared by an equal tyranny before their very eyes.

“George Orwell’s devastating tragedy will be performed by the Young Garrick ensemble.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson