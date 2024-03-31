People are being invited to get moving for a creative event in Lichfield city centre.

Community artist Molly Wright will lead the Day of Dance at The Hub at St Mary’s on 21st April.

The event will feature open workshops for all ages and abilities, dance performances and short films.

The fun will kick off with a workshop by Happy Human Collective designed for children to learn about the benefits of yoga and mindfulness through play, movement, music and stories.

A session will take place at 10am for ages three to six, while seven to ten-year-olds can join in at 11.45am.

Molly said:

“Dance is for all no matter what age or ability – everyone should dance a little every morning before you leave the house as it changes the way you walk out into the world.” Molly Wright

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.