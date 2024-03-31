A comic collection has sold for more than £13,000 at auction.

The vintage publications dating back to the 1960s were uncovered by Richard Winterton Auctioneers at a house clearance.

The collection was split into lots, with one containing more than 1,500 comics reaching £8,400 alone.

Other highlights included the first ever Silver Surfer solo edition which fetched £260 and the 50th issue of The Amazing Spider-Man which went for £280.

A further 42 lots featured comics sold separately or in small groups.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“What a fittingly fantastic result for a marvellous collection which thrilled our comics department. “A huge amount of work went into the cataloguing and there were some exciting scenes in the saleroom at Fradley as the hammer came down again and again.” Richard Winterton