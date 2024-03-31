A free workshop in Shenstone will give people hints and tips on caring for their lawns.

Dobbies garden centre will host the Grow How workshop at 10.30am on Saturday (6th April).

Green-fingered residents will get information on the common causes of lawn issuess, as well as getting details on how best to tackle things such as moss and weed growth.

Mark Cunningham, from Dobbies, said:

“As we look forward to the warmer months, I can’t stress enough the importance of lawn care in spring. “Scarifying is a crucial step to remove dead thatch or moss, ensuring your lawn can breathe, soak up sunlight, and grow. “Following scarification, addressing any winter damage is essential. Aerate waterlogged areas to improve drainage and reseed bare patches to encourage new growth. Applying a high-nitrogen lawn feed will invigorate your lawn, enhancing its green colour just in time for summer. “Also consider leaving a small area of your garden untended to support local wildlife. A patch of wildflowers can attract pollinators, adding life and colour to your garden, and creating a biodiverse environment. “This balance of care and natural growth not only results in a beautiful lawn but also contributes to a healthier ecosystem right in your back garden.” Mark Cunningham

For more information about the Grow How session and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events.