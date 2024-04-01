In the Easter Monday sunshine, both Chasetown and Hanley Town found it very difficult to carve out clear-cut goalscoring opportunities – with the game having an end of season feel to it.

Scholars’ top scorer Jack Langston dragged an early shot wide of the post, before visiting number nine Tyrone Ofori forced a save from keeper James Wren at the other end.

Chasetown freshened things up with two early substitutions after the break and increased the pressure on the Hanley goal.

But defences were still very much on top as the game entered the final quarter.

Chasetown had a golden opportunity to take the lead but substitute Johno Atherton fired over the bar from outside the six yard box.

With seven minutes left Hanley had a chance to break the deadlock, but Sam Turner fired wide from the edge of the six yard box.

Chasetown’s final sub Max Chimenes was denied his first goal for the club by a brilliant defensive header following an Atherton cross.