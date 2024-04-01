Chasetown will welcome Hanley Town to as they aim to build some momentum in the final few games of the campaign.

Goals from Joe Dunne and Danny Glover saw the Scholars put an end to their seven-game winless run last time out against Avro.

Manager Mark Swann will now be hoping that his side can build from Saturday’s victory, as they take on a struggling Hanley Town this afternoon (1st April).

The visitors fell to 15th place in the Northern Premier League West after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Widnes.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.