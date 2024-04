Final preparations are taking place for the Cathedral to Castle run.

The event on Sunday (7th April) will see participants set off from Lichfield Cathedral at 8.30am before heading out of Lichfield along Darnford Lane and through Whittington and Hopwas Woods before finishing at Tamworth Castle.

The run raises money for local charities and good causes.

Motorists are being warned of road closures for the event.

For more details visit c2crun.co.uk.