Lichfield City will welcome Dudley Town to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium as they bid to remain top of the table.

An Easter Monday test for Ivor Green’s men will see them take on opponents who have won seven of their previous 10 encounters – but did lose 3-1 to Shifnal last time out.

Meanwhile, the hosts go into the game off the back of an incredible winning run which has seen them convert their last five league fixtures into 15 points, while scoring a total of 17 goals in the process.

Lichfield’s superior goal difference keeps them at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division table, tied on points with Congleton Town.

A win on home turf would see City edge even closer to the league title, as they go into the final three games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kick off this afternoon (1st April) is at 3pm.