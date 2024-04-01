People are being invited to join the 2024 Sheriff’s Walk in Lichfield.

The six mile stroll along the city boundary will take around three hours.

Walkers will head out for the free event at 10am on 7th April.

A spokesperson for Lichfield City Council said:

“The walk is mostly rural and provides some particularly beautiful views of Lichfield. “Everyone is welcome and there is no need to book – join us for the start and walk as far as you are able to. “Well behaved dogs are welcome provided they are on a lead.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The group will meet at Bunkers Hill car park.