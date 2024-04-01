Residents and businesses in Burntwood are being urged to turn the town yellow next month in memory of a local fundraiser.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Stephen Sutton’s death after a battle with cancer.

He made headlines as he sought to complete a bucket list and organised events which helped raise millions of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Efforts to support the charity have continued following his death with a Stephen Sutton Ride Out among the initiatives raising money in his memory.

Now organisers are hoping people will pay tribute on the anniversary of his death:

“The whole town of Burntwood and beyond supported Stephen and his family like only we can and its time to show Stephen’s family that we haven’t forgotten him. “All you need to do is put a yellow ribbon, bow or whatever you want on your front door, gate, car or anywhere you want.”

The Turn Burntwood Yellow for Stephen event will run between 1st and 14th May.

For more information visit the event Facebook page.