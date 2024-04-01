Sub Jude Taylor came off the bench to earn a dramatic point for Lichfield City.

With Congleton Town’s game against Northwich Victoria called off, Ivor Green’s men had the chance to put daylight between themselves and their title rivals who began the day level on points.

But they were thankful for Taylor nodding home with two minutes left after Connor Archer had put Dudley in front in the first half.

The point means Lichfield will now need to hope Congleton slip up in their game in hand to prevent them being leapfrogged at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division table.

An even opening saw Dan Smith have City’s first chance of note, but the marksman could only blaze wide.

Jack Edwards sent a free kick into the side netting, while at the other end the visitors also fired wide of James Beeson’s goal.

The breakthrough eventually went the way of Dudley when a long ball wasn’t dealt with and Roberts slotted past Beeson five minutes before the break.

Lichfield went close to levelling early in the second half when Burnside’s powerful strike failed to wriggle under the keeper.

City thought they’d equallised when a ball into the box was met by the head of Smith, but the forward had moved too early and an offside flag curtailed his celebrations.

Jordan Clement’s powerful volley looked to be destined for the net, but visiting keeper Alex Graham got a hand to the ball to turn it onto the crossbar.

But just as it looked like Lichfield’s luck would be out completely, an Edwards free kick found sub Taylor who nodded home from close range.

Deep into stoppage time City had a chance to win it when another Edwards cross found Dom Lewis, but he could only head over the bar.