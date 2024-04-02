A classic children’s book is being brought to the stage at the Lichfield Garrick.

Dear Zoo will bring the pages to life with a cheeky monkey, a jumpy frog and a perfect puppy.

Rod Campbell’s best-selling book has delighted generations since it was first published in 1982.

A Lichfield Garrick spokesperson said:

“This production will delight all those who have read the book – both young and old – as it unfolds with engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The show will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th and 21st April. Tickets start at £15.50 and can be booked online.