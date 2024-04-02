The impact of a controversial pedestrianisation scheme in Lichfield will be discussed by councillors this week.

An experimental traffic regulation order has been introduced on a number of city centre streets, with the trial running until August.

Changes have already been made following feedback from visitors and businesses, with the restrictions amended so that blue badge holders can now drive through the city centre in order to park on Bore Street.

But some measures have remained including a complete ban on taxis at any time.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee will discuss the findings of a task group which heard from those impacted by the changes at a meeting tomorrow (3rd April).

A report said:

“The witnesses [who spoke to the task group] were most concerned with what they perceived as discrimination against people with disabilities and particularly blue badge holders. “The communication on what was and was not allowed as part of the pedestrianisation trial was highlighted as inadequate and seemed only to be available to those able to use digital means.” Task group report

The task group said support had been received for plans to create designated drop-off spaces within the pedestrianised area.