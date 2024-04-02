A local author has released her debut novel.

An Inconvenience is a psychological crime thriller written by Grace Heathers set in and around Lichfield.

The author said she was often drawn to the “dark side of humanity”.

She added:

“The book tells the story of young wife, Hannah James, who disappears from her perfect life in Lichfield. “Her distraught husband, Liam, is desperate to find her and can’t accept she’s just left. “DCI Rachel Taylor starts to realise the truth is more horrifying than she could ever have imagined. “Fighting against a system that may see her lose her job, she is frantically trying to find the evidence to save Hannah, before it’s too late.” Grace Heathers

The book is the first of four novels in the Edith Rose Brown series currently being written.

For more details visit www.graceheathers.com.