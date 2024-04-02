Plans to create a new residential development in Stonnall have been submitted.

The homes are earmarked for land off Cartersfield Lane.

An existing building on the site will be demolished if the scheme gets the go ahead, with three detached properties proposed for the site.

A planning statement said:

“The scheme has been designed with an agricultural vernacular appearing as converted linear barns . “Each plot would consist of a single integral garage, utility, boot room, living, dining, kitchen, WC, office, hallway and lounge at ground floor level. “At first floor level a total of four bedrooms are proposed – two with en-suite – along with a family bathroom. “The proposal will continue to utilise the existing access off Cartersfield Lane, which will also continue to serve access to the allotments.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.