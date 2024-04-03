The work of a charity helping older people to live more fulfilled lives has been highlighted during a visit to Burntwood by the chair of Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Ann Hughes is supporting MHA Communities South Staffordshire during her term of office.

She recently attended a special lunch and social group organised for people with dementia at the Old Mining College Centre on Queen Street.

Cllr Hughes said:

“MHA’s motto is ‘live later life well’ and it provides invaluable support for elderly people, especially those with dementia, their families and their carers. “It organises day trips and there are regular activities on every weekday in both Burntwood and Lichfield – including breakfast crafts at the Old Mining College and chair-based exercise at Lichfield Methodist Church on Monday mornings, laughter and lunch at Curborough Community Centre on Wednesdays, and the Fandango dance group in Chase Terrace Scout Hut on a Friday.” Cllr Ann Hughes

MHA is holding a fundraising Communi-tea Party on 21st May at Chasetown Methodist Church from 1pm to 3pm. To book a place call 01543 674257.

For more details about MHA Communities South Staffordshire email [email protected]