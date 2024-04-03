Councillors will decide next week whether to give the green light to plans for a building near Lichfield to be converted into a venue for weddings.

Proposals for the former Blackbrook Antiques site at the Grade II Listed Blackbrook Hall at Weeford would also see the construction of extensions to also accommodate a restaurant and cafe.

A decision had previously been deferred by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee while further detail on things such as the number of events expected to take place was sought.

A report to a meeting next week said:

“The applicant anticipates two to three wedding events per week, with a maximum capacity of 120 guests. “It is submitted that an average wedding consists of 60 to 80 guests. The number of weekly events and maximum capacity both appear appropriate and in line with what it would be reasonable to expect for a viable business. “Officers do not consider the scale or intensity of the operations described to be particularly exceptional or cause for concern, bearing in mind the extant lawful use of the building and what might reasonably be achieved without any input or control from the planning department.” Planning report

A decision will be made by the planning committee at the meeting on Monday (8th April).