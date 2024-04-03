A charity country music festival will be held in Burntwood this summer.

The Big C – Country Against Cancer will take place at Burntwood Memorial Hall on 15th June and feature six artists offering contemporary and traditional sounds.

The bill includes Mikki Evans, Sarah Riches, A Million Ashes, Rob S Thomas, Leanne Brumfitt and Paul Adams.

Organiser Laura Meeson said she had decided to host the event after reflecting on the support she received from local charities when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We are excited to bring together the community for a day of music and philanthropy.

“The support I received during my own cancer journey was truly life-changing, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the local cancer charities such as Burntwood Breast Care, The Katherine Allport Foundation and Made for Life, all of whom provide vital support to individuals and families in need.” Laura Meeson

As well as the music the event will feature food, drink and merchandise stalls.

Tickets are £15 adults and £5 under 12s with all profits going to the charities. To book click here.