Drivers from across the country have taken part in a special Easter motorsport gathering at Curborough Sprint Course.

Organisers Cannock and District Car Club hosted the Autosolo event which saw everything from standard Nissan Micras to track and rally cars taking place.

It was staged as part of the British Trial and Rally Drivers Association Championship and saw cars split into seven categories, with standard vehicles encouraged to take on the twisty course.

There was plenty of local interest too with Burntwood youngster Liam Brotherhood taking second in his Suzuki Swift Sport in Class B, while Paul Gough claimed the household bragging rights as he took 41st in a Nissan Micra in Class C while Katherine Gough took 58th in the same vehicle.

The overall event was won by Stone’s Michael Dolby in an MX5.

Series organiser Brian Owen said,

“Anyone who has ever wanted to drive a car on a track should try this sport – it’s possibly the cheapest and safest form of motorsport and always attracts a very friendly, but also very competitive crowd. “People over 14 years of age can compete, and any small car in the right hands can do very well. There’s no need for a fast or expensive car – in the past we have has winners in cars costing only a few hundred pounds.” Brian Owen

The next event will take place on 14th July. For more information visit CDCC.org.uk.