Five people have been arrested after a protest in Shenstone.

Staffordshire Police said they were called at 6.45am today (3rd April) to “ensure the safety” of employees, residents and activists at a site on Lynn Lane.

The road was closed for safety reasons before being reopened at 2pm.

Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of locking onto a person, object or land to cause disruption. They are:

A 27-year-old woman from Harrogate

A 21-year-old woman from Leeds

A 19-year-old man from Norwich

A 22-year-old man from Oxford

A 37-year-old man from Doncaster

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“We worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it. “Where offences are committed a proportionate yet robust approach will continue to be taken.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson