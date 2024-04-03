Five people have been arrested after a protest in Shenstone.
Staffordshire Police said they were called at 6.45am today (3rd April) to “ensure the safety” of employees, residents and activists at a site on Lynn Lane.
The road was closed for safety reasons before being reopened at 2pm.
Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of locking onto a person, object or land to cause disruption. They are:
- A 27-year-old woman from Harrogate
- A 21-year-old woman from Leeds
- A 19-year-old man from Norwich
- A 22-year-old man from Oxford
- A 37-year-old man from Doncaster
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:
“We worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it.
“Where offences are committed a proportionate yet robust approach will continue to be taken.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
These idiot protestors should be forcibly removed. People are trying to get to work. My colleague was trying to get to work this morning in Shenstone and the police told her she couldn’t get through and would have to go all back through the lanes and go round. Totally unacceptable.