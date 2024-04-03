A new leadership team will oversee plans to improve Staffordshire’s roads, the county council has confirmed.

Cllr Mark Deaville, who is currently cabinet member for commercial matters, will take on the role of overseeing the delivery of highways projects across the county.

He will be supported by cabinet support members Cllr Rob Pritchard and Cllr Keith Flunder who will have oversight of the south and north of the county respectively.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, paid tribute to Cllr David Williams who had held the cabinet portfolio for highways since 2020.

“David has done a great job overseeing highways over the last few years and I want to thank him on behalf of Staffordshire for all his hard work. “We understand that people are passionate about the quality of our roads and we are determined to get the most we can from the millions of pounds that we spend every year. “As well as the £53million allocated for major projects, improvement and maintenance in 2024-25, we have announced an additional £50million over the next three years to turbo-charge our highways investment. “This will make a real difference to communities across Staffordshire and the way the new team is shaped will ensure that we have focus and energy to deliver what’s needed.” Cllr Alan White