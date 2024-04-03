Parents are being urged to make sure children stay away from building sites during the school holidays.

The plea comes from new homes provider Bromford over concerns youngsters may be attracted to construction areas.

The company said although steps were taken to make sites secure, children often tried to gain access to compounds full of potential hazards.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“Unfortunately, we are aware of the temptation that a building site may pose to curious children exploring and playing, so we just wanted to reiterate the need for caution during the Easter holidays. “If you live close to a development, it’s always worth making your children aware of the dangers and know to never go near a building site.” Catherine Jarrett