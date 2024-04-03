An instrument that provided the sound for a golden age of entertainment is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The 1930s Wurlitzer theatre organ going under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers has been restored and played by many of Britain’s top performers in a bespoke arena built at its owner’s bungalow in Cannock.

Thought to be one of just 20 that are operational in the UK today, the instrument uses pressurised air to produce musical tones – as well as cinema sound effects such as bird and train whistles and a fire gong.

It was originally delivered to the UK in 1936 and was installed at the Granada Cinema in London’s East Ham area.

Despite being damaged by a bomb in World War Two, it remained at the venue until 1975 when it was transferred to a station at a miniature railway before going through a number of owners who were unable to get it playing again.

But a restoration project supported by The Cinema Organ Society’s Cameron Lloyd and Steve Tovey, Birmingham Odeon’s master cinema organist, has seen the current owner – who created a purpose built 20-seat mini-theatre in his home – bring the instrument back into full working order.

It was regularly in use until five years ago, with the owner explaining that the Wurlitzer now needed a new home.

“Sadly, due to my age I now have to sell the instrument as I am unable to squeeze into the tight corners of the pipe chamber to maintain it. “It is not a small instrument, needing a three-phase power supply for the blower and a room of at least 18 square metres to house the relays and pipework. “They were fantastic instruments in their time, constructed of timber, leather and steel – the only plastic parts are Bakelite. “There are but a handful of these left in the UK and it has been wonderful to be custodian of this one for the past 20 years. “I describe it as a living instrument when it’s all up and firing away.”

The Cannock Wurlitzer organ

Famous organists, including Blackpool Tower’s resident organist Phil Kelsall and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jean Martyn, have travelled to the bungalow to play the Wurlitzer.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said

“What an impressive instrument this is. The console has been resprayed to an amazing standard and the original Wurlitzer sound has been carefully retained. “It has been guided at £5,000 to £7,000 at auction – but such an unusual, beautiful item could fetch far more on the day.”

The Cannock Wurlitzer will be sold at an auction on 21st May. The catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.