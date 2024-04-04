Councillors have warned that a new design code proposed for land in Lichfield city centre risks introducing “unwanted uniformity”.

The style guide for the Birmingham Road Site has been drawn up in a bid to influence future building on the former Friarsgate plot.

Councillors in Stowe ward are among those who have been asked to give their views on the latest revisions to the design code, which covers things such as provision for parking, green spaces, accessibility and the overall look of buildings.

Lib Dem representative Cllr Hugh Ashton said:

“Generally we are in agreement with the majority of the provisions in the Code when it comes to sustainable living, affordable housing to be distributed throughout the development, and the use and design of roads and green spaces. “Where we fail to agree with the proposed code as it currently stands is in the style of architecture prescribed there.” Cllr Hugh Ashton

Labour’s Cllr Ann Hughes, who also serves as Mayor of Lichfield City Council, added:

“We are fully conscious of the fact that the area is adjacent to historic buildings and that there must be harmony between the new developments on the Birmingham Road Site and existing heritage assets such as St John’s Hospital. “We certainly don’t want to see another Premier Inn or McCarthy Stone development. However, we also don’t want another Poundbury. “As Mayor of the City of Lichfield, I am keen to raise the profile of the city – one of the ways of achieving this goal is the intelligent use of architectural design. “The Birmingham Road Site is being promoted as the gateway to the buildings of this historic city. We would like to see some part of this gateway possessing distinction in its own right.” Cllr Ann Hughes

Fellow Labour representative for Stowe ward, Cllr Russ Bragger, said the design code lacked a “contemporary feel”.

“The code as it currently stands risks imposing an unwelcome uniformity on the development. “There seems to be no option to allow sympathetic modern design to be included. Although example illustrations of buildings labelled as ‘contemporary’ are included within the document alongside mock-Georgian and mock-Victorian designs, they do not have a truly contemporary feel.” Cllr Russ Bragger

“Iconic landmark”

The Stowe councillors have also called for the Birmingham Road Site development to feature a new “iconic landmark” tourist and visitor centre.

Cllr Ashton said:

“We’re not talking about a square concrete-and-glass box – an internet search for contemporary buildings constructed with traditional materials as specified in the design code brings up a range of interesting ideas, some of which could be used to produce a facility which would harmonise with other parts of the new development. “Yes, new architecture is often controversial, but simply copying past trends will leave future generations with the impression that this period lacked any originality of style.” Cllr Hugh Ashton