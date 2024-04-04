A Handsacre man is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Ernest Greenwell was born on 4th April 1924 in County Durham.

Following his education, he signed up to join the RAF where he trained as a navigator and flew Mosquito aircraft.

Ernest’s career then took him to Durham Constabulary where he progressed to become a Detective Sergeant in the fraud squad.

A transfer to West Midlands Police in 1966 saw him focus on stolen vehicles, before his retirement in 1972.

Now living in Handsacre, Ernest has four children – Peter, Barry, John and Anne – and will celebrate his big day alongside them and his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.