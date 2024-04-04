Fire crews say investigations are continuing following a house fire in Wigginton.

Emergency services were called to a property off the Ashby Road at 2.30am this morning after smoke and flames were seen coming from a home on a new build development.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“The fire has since been extinguished by firefighters on scene.

“Gas and electric supplies of nearby properties have been isolated and the homes were unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Fire investigators are on scene carrying out investigations to the cause of the fire.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson