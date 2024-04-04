The latest edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper has been published.

Packed with stories from across the district, the free fortnightly publication will be available at a number of locations, with volunteers distributing throughout today (4th April) at:

Armitage

Burntwood

Lichfield

Shenstone

Stonnall

Whittington

Ross Hawkes, editor of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent, said:

“We’ve tried to pack as much as we can into the third edition of our free fortnightly newspaper – and hopefully people can see we’re making improvements based on feedback every time we go to print. We’ve even added a letters column after people sent them in to us asking for the addition of such a feature.

“The first two editions have been exceptionally well supported and we’ve had a brilliant response so far – and a number of our amazing advertisers have already signed up on long term agreements in a real show of faith in our new publication.

“Although we’re regularly being told locations are seeing the papers disappear quicker than we can stock them, it’s important that we are able to keep managing, developing and assessing our distribution plans so that we can make some informed decisions about the future as we approach the end of our initial pilot period.

“We’re committed to printing 5,000 copies at present, so it is worth passing on the paper after you’ve read it to ensure as many people as possible can check it out.

“Of course, we will look at increasing our circulation as part of the assessment at the end of our initial phase of production if there is demand and it makes financial sense, but much will depend on the support we get from readers, distributors, advertisers and members.

“As a truly local community interest company, we’re reliant on such support to help us sustain and grow both Lichfield Live and The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent. So thank you to all who have advertised, distributed, donated, read and offered feedback so far – the incredible success of the newspaper so far has been down to each and every one of you.”

Ross Hawkes