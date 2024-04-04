People in Staffordshire who have a variety of persistent symptoms are being advised to check whether they have Long Covid.

Health chiefs say that while many recover quickly after catching Covid, others can experience longer-lasting issues such as breathlessness, extreme fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and depression.

Anyone who has such symptoms for four or more weeks is being advised to ask their GP for a referral to the Long Covid Service being run by the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT).

Trish Denison, occupational therapist and clinical lead for the service, said:

“Because Long Covid is a new condition, we do not know everything about it yet. “Everyone is affected differently, although there are the four main symptoms. “If your GP refers you to us, your initial consultation will be by telephone or video and a clinician will talk to you and listen to the problems you are experiencing. They will then produce an action plan that will be sent to you and your GP.” Trish Denison

Additional steps could include blood tests or respiratory service referrals.

More details on the Long Covid Service are available online.