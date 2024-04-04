A report has recommended that plans to demolish a commercial building in Lichfield and replace it with new homes should be approved.

Objections to the proposals for land at 5 Stafford Road had been raised by Lichfield City Council over the number of properties planned and the height of the new buildings.

But a report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee said the scheme was “considered appropriate and acceptable” having already been reduced in scale.

“Initial designs and plans showed five terraced houses with parking at the front. The provision of five dwellings was considered to be overdevelopment of the site. In particular, the applicant failed to demonstrate how sufficient acceptable parking could be achieved. “Amended plans have been provided, where the number of dwellings was reduced and the overall layout is considered to be appropriate with sufficient off road parking provision. “The applicant provided an amended site plan which showed two pairs of semi-detached dwellings with improved access and landscaping to the front of the dwellings which is

considered to be acceptable in principle.” Planning report

A decision on the plans will be made by councillors at a meeting on Monday (8th April).