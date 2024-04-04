Police are urging people in Whittington to be vigilant after a property was targeted by burglars.

The incident happened at around 2.15am yesterday (3rd April) on Bramley Way.

PCSO Costas Karpi, from Staffordshire Police, said the offenders had been captured on CCTV entering an alleyway at the side of the property.

“They used a lock-snapping device to break the lock of the rear door. This activated an internal alarm as offenders are then seen fleeing down the side alley on foot, making their way towards Back Lane. “Fortunately, no items were stolen and no-one was hurt.” PCSO Costas Karpi